Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $104,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 540,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,104. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

