Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,381,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 8.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 384,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 7.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.04. 1,689,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,785. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $68.69.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $54,183,354. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

