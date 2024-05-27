Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,322.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,045 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.87. 1,378,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,920. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

