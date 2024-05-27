Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New $134,000 Investment in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.9 %

BCSF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.17. 219,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.11. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

