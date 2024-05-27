Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

BST stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,894. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

