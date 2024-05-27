Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after buying an additional 494,184 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,905,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 896,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,681 shares of company stock worth $223,487 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 723,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,823. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.23.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

