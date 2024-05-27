Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Green Plains by 1,498.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 151,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 141,890 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,475,000.

Shares of GPRE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,001. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $36.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

