Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 392 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,916,000 after purchasing an additional 313,438 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,597,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 31,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,643,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.22. 468,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.65. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $170.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

