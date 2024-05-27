Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 469 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 131.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after buying an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.44. 19,946,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,507,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.