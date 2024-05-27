Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GE traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,278. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.76 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average is $144.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.