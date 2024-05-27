Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VOO traded up $3.29 on Monday, hitting $486.73. 2,555,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,239. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $489.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.95. The stock has a market cap of $440.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

