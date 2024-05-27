Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 524.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $456.95. 1,050,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,986. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.48 and its 200-day moving average is $406.99. The firm has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.01 and a twelve month high of $457.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

