Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 880 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IMCB traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.42. 13,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,228. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.47 million, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $72.92.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

