Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 912 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.19. The company had a trading volume of 140,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,713. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $118.39 and a 52-week high of $163.23.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.