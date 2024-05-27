Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Act Two Investors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 119,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 14,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $47.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

