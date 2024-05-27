Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 105,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 49,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,327. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

