Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.66. 1,306,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,546. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

