Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) – Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

AMPH opened at $43.26 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 213,014 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 554,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,518,000 after buying an additional 171,642 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,833,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $655,145 over the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

