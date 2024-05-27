Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 804,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

COF opened at $137.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.