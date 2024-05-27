Capri (CPRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Capri Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CPRI opened at $34.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.