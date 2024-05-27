Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CCIF opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $10.16.
About Carlyle Credit Income Fund
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
