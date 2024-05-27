Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCIF opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.