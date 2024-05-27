Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $2,596,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $5,834,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 114.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $343.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.50 and a twelve month high of $344.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

