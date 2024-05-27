Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.06% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPRX opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.