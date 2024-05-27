CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 314.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in CAVA Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE CAVA traded up $5.33 on Monday, hitting $82.93. 3,402,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAVA. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on CAVA Group from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

