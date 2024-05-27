CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 715,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,146 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $30,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upgraded CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $82.93 on Monday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $84.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.