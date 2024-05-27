Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.56.

Get Celestica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

CLS stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 78.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.