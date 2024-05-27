Celestica (TSE:CLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.56

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$81.56 and last traded at C$81.38, with a volume of 30075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$80.34.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.36. The company has a market cap of C$9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 4.5426908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.75, for a total value of C$1,035,092.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

