Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 220.14%. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.