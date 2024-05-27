Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,682 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $32,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Certara by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,974,000 after buying an additional 77,805 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,140,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after purchasing an additional 860,763 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Certara by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 475,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 94,220 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Certara alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CERT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Certara

Certara Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CERT stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.