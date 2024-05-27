CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,145,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,475,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 891,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 441,995 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,073,000 after acquiring an additional 298,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,980,000 after acquiring an additional 211,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $77.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.