Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) & AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Financial Analysis

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -6.85% 18.98% 1.92% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.87%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.3%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out -117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and AGNC Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.99 million 2.21 -$34.79 million ($0.51) -7.22 AGNC Investment $847.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment beats AGNC Investment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

