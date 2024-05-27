Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires New Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 10.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter worth $29,108,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ArcBest by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARCB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.