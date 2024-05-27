Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires New Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Avient by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Price Performance

AVNT traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.98. 272,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,618. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.45 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Avient’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

