Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires New Shares in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $2.63. 1,821,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

