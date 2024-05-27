Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires Shares of 3,081 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HXL. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Hexcel by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HXL stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 610,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,227. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.37.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

