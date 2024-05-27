Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires Shares of 8,721 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOUR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE:FOUR traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

