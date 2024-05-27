Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys New Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1,280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 304,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

