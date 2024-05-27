Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys Shares of 12,818 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in C3.ai by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $25,630,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of AI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.04. 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,586,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.74. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

