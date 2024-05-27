Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys Shares of 2,570 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $8,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,344 shares of company stock valued at $17,253,599. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

Atkore stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.00. The stock had a trading volume of 426,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,148. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.98%.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.