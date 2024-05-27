Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys Shares of 7,587 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $51,781,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 30.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at $8,412,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 273.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 76,393 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at $6,191,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEX traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.39. 248,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,928. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. Kirby’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other Kirby news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $637,310.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,201. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

