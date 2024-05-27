Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $316,000 in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.91. 3,236,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,563. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

Insider Activity

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $1,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,774,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770,739.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

