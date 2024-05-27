Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $614,000 in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $34,009,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STNG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.