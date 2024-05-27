Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New $132,000 Investment in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Separately, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Argo Blockchain by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

ARBK remained flat at $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. 186,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,878. Argo Blockchain plc has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price target on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Profile

(Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.