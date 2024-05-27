Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New $482,000 Investment in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.92. 1,203,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

