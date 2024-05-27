Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New $512,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Cameco Stock Up 2.5 %

CCJ stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.99. 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.