Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New $605,000 Investment in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Greif by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,347. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $132,555.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,864,352 and have sold 6,000 shares valued at $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Greif stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.55. 96,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,950. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Greif’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

