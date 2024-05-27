Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New Investment in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bit Digital by 3,163.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487,615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bit Digital by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 304,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bit Digital by 70.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 842,256 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BTBT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Bit Digital Stock Up 5.9 %

BTBT traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. 5,778,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598,357. Bit Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $207.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. Bit Digital had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bit Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

