Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,453 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in CEMEX by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 129,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 85,927 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 212,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 84,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Performance

CEMEX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Barclays downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.