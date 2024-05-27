Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,501,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,302,000 after purchasing an additional 557,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $125,650,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,774,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,348,000 after purchasing an additional 953,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $66,842,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $51,031,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,035. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

