Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Purchases New Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 952.7% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
CleanSpark Stock Performance
CleanSpark stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.63. 31,356,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,465,625. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $24.72.
In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,158,644 shares of company stock worth $24,767,587 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
